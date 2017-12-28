Magic's Evan Fournier: Good to go Thursday vs. Pistons
Fournier (foot) will play and start Thursday's game against the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier made it through warmups without any issues, so he'll take the court in his usual starting role Thursday and doesn't expect to have any limitations. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him as usual considering the full workload. With Fournier and Aaron Gordon (calf) playing, Mario Hezonja will move to the bench and see a sizable decrease in his overall workload.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Game-time decision for Thursday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Thursday with sore foot•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Plays 29 minutes in return•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Heat•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out again Tuesday vs. Heat•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...