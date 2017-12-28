Magic's Evan Fournier: Good to go Thursday vs. Pistons

Fournier (foot) will play and start Thursday's game against the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier made it through warmups without any issues, so he'll take the court in his usual starting role Thursday and doesn't expect to have any limitations. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him as usual considering the full workload. With Fournier and Aaron Gordon (calf) playing, Mario Hezonja will move to the bench and see a sizable decrease in his overall workload.