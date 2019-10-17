Magic's Evan Fournier: Good to go
Fournier is starting at shooting guard in Thursday's preseason game against the Heat.
Fournier has been cleared to return to the court for Thursday's preseason finale after missing some time with back spasms. The Magic will likely keep a close eye on him Thursday with opening night less than a week away.
