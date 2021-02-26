Fournier recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Nets.

Fournier was held to single digits in scoring for just the third time this season as Orlando saw this game get away from them quickly. The 28-year-old shooting guard has another tough matchup ahead in Saturday's game against the Jazz, but he should be able to bounce back and at least get closer to his scoring average of 18.8 points per contest.