Fournier (back) went for 28 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes Friday in the Magic's 124-120 victory over the Warriors.

Fournier's 28 points were tops for him this season. In the two games since returning from back spasms, Fournier is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals while hitting 57.6 percent of his shots and 57.1 percent of his threes across 31.5 minutes per game.