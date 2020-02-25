Magic's Evan Fournier: Hits for 21 against Nets

Fournier scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Nets.

As is often the case, Fournier left the dirty work to others and focused on his shooting -- he has yet to produce more than four boards or assists in any game in February, and he's failed to produce any defensive stats at all in three of nine games on the month. Over that same stretch however, he's scored at least 12 points and drained multiple threes in every game, averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 three-pointers, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals.