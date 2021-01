Fournier (back), who remains questionable, is leaning toward trying to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier has missed the past two games due to back spasms, which has prompted Michael Carter-Williams to start. However, Carter-Williams (foot) is now out. So, if Fournier is out, Cole Anthony and Dwayne Bacon could see even more action. If Fournier plays, he could be on a minutes limit.