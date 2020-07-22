Fournier posted two points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one steal and one rebound in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 scrimmage loss to the Clippers.

Fournier's shot was rusty after the extensive time off, which isn't unexpected, especially since he was dealing with an elbow injury just prior to the shutdown. He was on a hot streak in the 14 games before he got hurt, averaging 19.1 points on 13.8 shots, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes.