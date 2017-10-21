Magic's Evan Fournier: Impresses with all-around performance

Fournier compiled 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-121 loss to the nets.

Fournier isn't known for much other than scoring (3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last year), so Friday's effort was certainly impressive. Some of that may have been due to point guard Elfrid Payton going down with an injury mid-game, however. If Payton remains out for an extended period of time, more ballhandling duties could head in Fournier's direction.