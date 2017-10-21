Magic's Evan Fournier: Impresses with all-around performance
Fournier compiled 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-121 loss to the nets.
Fournier isn't known for much other than scoring (3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last year), so Friday's effort was certainly impressive. Some of that may have been due to point guard Elfrid Payton going down with an injury mid-game, however. If Payton remains out for an extended period of time, more ballhandling duties could head in Fournier's direction.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 23 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Will start Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Expects to play Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for Tuesday's exhibition•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Monday with sore ankle•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....