Magic's Evan Fournier: Inefficient in return Thursday

Fournier managed 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to the Clippers.

Fournier returned from a quad injury but struggled to find his offensive rhythm in the loss. By all accounts, Fournier has overachieved this season, currently coming in as the 65th ranked player in nine-category leagues. His hot start was followed by a period without Nikola Vucevic on the floor. Since Vucevic's return, Fournier has certainly slowed down and is barely a top-100 player over the last month. He remains a must-roster player but the expectations do need to be kept in check.