Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads Magic in loss
Fournier had 26 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt. 8-9 FT), four boards, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes against the Bucks on Monday.
Fournier lead his team in scoring as the Magic made a late run to draw within six in the fourth quarter before the Bucks pulled away. It was the fourth time in five games in December Fournier scored more than 20 points as he continued to have the hot scoring hand. He'll face off against the Lakers on Wednesday.
