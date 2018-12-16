Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads Magic to win
Fournier scored a team-high 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 win over the Jazz.
His scoring has taken a nosedive recently, and Fournier has scored in single digits five times in his last 10 games while dropping 20 or more only twice, including Saturday's effort. Whether that slump is related to the one game he was away from the Magic to attend to a personal matter is unknown, but hopefully this outburst is a sign he's about to heat up.
