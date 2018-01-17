Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads way with season-high 32 points
Fournier totaled 32 points (12-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes during a 108-102 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Fournier's 32 points and six three-pointers made marked season highs as he got hot after a quiet 10 points in has last outing. He started the season on fire, with nine 20-point efforts in his first 11 games, and this could be a sign that he is starting to find that form again.
