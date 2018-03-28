Magic's Evan Fournier: Likely done for season

Fournier (knee) is "unlikely" to play again this season, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The news comes straight from the mouth of coach Frank Vogel, who addressed Fournier's situation ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets. Fournier has been out since Mar. 7 with a sprained MCL, and given the Magic's standing in the East, it doesn't make much sense for the team to bring him back down the stretch. Expect the 25-year-old to continue rehabbing into the early offseason, but he should be back to 100 percent well before the start of the 2018-19 season.