Fournier (back) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Fournier looks like he'll miss his ninth game in a row due to back spasms as he's been ruled out a day in advance. The 28-year-old shooting guard is with the team on its current road trip, so there's still a chance he could return sometime in the upcoming week.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Remains out Saturday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Ruled out Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Monday, likely Wednesday too•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to remain out Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable for Monday•