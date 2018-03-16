Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as out Friday vs. Celtics

Fournier (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against Boston.

The Magic continue to evaluate Fournier on a game-to-game basis, but a sprained MCL will cost him a fifth straight contest. It's unclear when the wing might be cleared to return, but given the Magic's positioning in the East, they certainly won't rush him back.

