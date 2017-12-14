Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as out vs. Portland
Fournier (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
This will be Fournier's fourth straight absence, but he did participate in Thursday's practice in a limited fashion. However, it's likely that Fournier will need to put in at least one full practice session before he is cleared to return to the floor. Jonathan Simmons is expected to continue being the biggest benefactor from Fournier's absence, while the sharpshooter's next opportunity to return will be Sunday in Detroit.
