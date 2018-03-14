Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as out Wednesday
Fournier (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Fournier continues to work his way back from a sprained left MCL and doesn't currently have a timetable for his return. At this point, it seems likely that Fournier will miss at least a handful more games moving forward and with the Magic essentially eliminated from the playoffs, there's no real reason to rush him back. That means Jonathon Simmons and Jonathan Isaac should continue to start at the two wing spots.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out again Saturday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: MRI reveals sprained MCL, out Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Friday vs. Kings•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Sprains knee, won't return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Tough shooting night Monday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...