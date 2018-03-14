Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as out Wednesday

Fournier (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Fournier continues to work his way back from a sprained left MCL and doesn't currently have a timetable for his return. At this point, it seems likely that Fournier will miss at least a handful more games moving forward and with the Magic essentially eliminated from the playoffs, there's no real reason to rush him back. That means Jonathon Simmons and Jonathan Isaac should continue to start at the two wing spots.