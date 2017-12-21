Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as questionable for Friday

Fournier (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Fournier has missed six consecutive games while working back from a sprained right ankle and there's certainly a chance he brings that streak up to seven in a row Friday if he's still dealing with some discomfort. Look for another update to be provided following the team's morning shootaround, though if he can't give it a go, guys like Shelvin Mack, Mario Hezonja and Wesley Iwundu could pick up some more minutes on the wing.