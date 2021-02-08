Fournier (back) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Shortly after it was revealed that Fournier sat out Monday's practice, the team has now officially ruled him out of a second consecutive contest. Back spasms kept Fournier out for nine straight games to begin the month of January, so the hope is that this isn't a redux of that scenario. With Aaron Gordon (ankle) also sidelined, Orlando will likely start Dwayne Bacon, James Ennis and Gary Clark alongside Cole Anthony and Nikola Vucevic.