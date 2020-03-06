Magic's Evan Fournier: Longer absence in store

Fournier (elbow) was diagnosed with a UCL sprain in his right elbow after an MRI and likely faces an extended absence, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The team hasn't provided an official timeline for his return, but coach John Clifford said "it could be a little bit" before he retakes the court. Wes Iwundu is starting Friday's contest in Minnesota and figures to see an expanded role while Fournier remains sidelined.