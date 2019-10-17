Magic's Evan Fournier: May see limited minutes Thursday

Founier (back) hopes to see the floor in Thursday's game against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier has been battling back spasms of late, but the hope is that he's able to play limited minutes Thursday night as the Magic wrap up the preseason. Whether that ultimately happens or not, the goal will be to have the veteran ready for the regular-season opener Wednesday versus Cleveland.

