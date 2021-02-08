Magic head coach Steve Clifford said Fournier (back) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

After back spasms prevented Fournier from playing in Saturday's 118-92 loss to the Bulls, his inability to practice two days later isn't a reassuring sign that he'll be back to make it back for Tuesday's game in Portland. If Fournier is sidelined, Dwayne Bacon would likely replace Fournier in the starting five, while sixth man Terrence Ross would likely get a bump in usage coming off the bench.