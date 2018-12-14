Magic's Evan Fournier: Modest production in return
Fournier compiled 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes in the Magic's 97-91 win over the Bulls on Thursday in Mexico City.
Fournier's blanking from distance notably capped his overall production, but he was sharp from in front of the arc in his return from a one-game absence due to a personal matter. The veteran two-guard has mostly corrected his drastic shooting late-November shooting slump, as he's posted success rates of 50 percent or better in two of four December contests. While he's been back under 40 percent over his last pair of games, the majority of his struggles have come on three-point attempts, as Fournier is 8-for-14 from in front of the arc during that stretch.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Returning to starting lineup•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to play Thursday, Saturday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Unavailable Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Drains six threes in OT loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Shooting slump continues in defeat•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.