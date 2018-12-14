Magic's Evan Fournier: Modest production in return

Fournier compiled 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes in the Magic's 97-91 win over the Bulls on Thursday in Mexico City.

Fournier's blanking from distance notably capped his overall production, but he was sharp from in front of the arc in his return from a one-game absence due to a personal matter. The veteran two-guard has mostly corrected his drastic shooting late-November shooting slump, as he's posted success rates of 50 percent or better in two of four December contests. While he's been back under 40 percent over his last pair of games, the majority of his struggles have come on three-point attempts, as Fournier is 8-for-14 from in front of the arc during that stretch.