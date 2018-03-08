Magic's Evan Fournier: MRI reveals sprained MCL, out Friday
An MRI revealed Fournier is dealing with a sprained left MCL in his knee and he's been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier appears to have avoided any sort of significant tear, though there's certainly a chance he misses a handful of games depending on how the injury responds to treatment. He's already been ruled out Friday and considering the Magic are heading into a back-to-back set, there's also a strong chance Fournier doesn't play Saturday against the Clippers either. That would give him four full days off prior to Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs, but additional word on his recovery should be released in the coming few days. Fournier's absence will likely create additional opportunities for guys like Mario Hezonja and Jonathan Isaac.
