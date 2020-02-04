Magic's Evan Fournier: Not affected by back issue
Fournier (back) managed 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes Monday in the Magic's 112-100 win over the Hornets.
Fournier was a question mark heading into the matchup due to the sore back, but he assuaged any concern about his health by turning in what's been a fairly standard stat line. The 27-year-old is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range this season, his best rates in both categories since 2015-16.
