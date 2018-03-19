Magic's Evan Fournier: 'Not close' to making return
According to coach Frank Vogel, Fournier (knee) is "not close" to playing in games, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier sprained his knee at the start of March and he's now missed five straight games because of it. Despite being seen putting up some free throws recently, coach Vogel indicated Fournier isn't close to returning, though an exact timetable wasn't provided. Either way, Fournier appears likely to sit out at least another week or two, so fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on having him back soon. In the meantime, guys like Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja should see added minutes.
