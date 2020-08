The Magic have ruled Fournier (illness) out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Orlando is viewing Fournier as day-to-day with a non-COVID-19-related illness, which will keep him sidelined for a second straight game. Assuming he's able to resume working out Wednesday, Fournier should have a decent chance at making it back to action for the Magic's final seeding game Thursday against the Pelicans. Wes Iwundu will likely pick up another start at shooting guard in Fournier's stead Tuesday.