Magic's Evan Fournier: Not practicing Friday
Fournier did not practice Friday due to an illness but is expected to travel for Saturday's game in Indiana, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
It doesn't look like Fournier is at risk of missing any time with whatever bug he's got, but his status will still need to be confirmed in case it worsens overnight. Expect an update on Fournier's health at some point Saturday morning.
