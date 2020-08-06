Fournier went for 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss against the Raptors.
Fournier was coming off two single-digit scoring performances, so this game was clearly a step in the right direction for the veteran sharpshooter. That said, he has been struggling in terms of accuracy and is shooting just 29.6 percent from the field in his last three games.
