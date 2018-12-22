Magic's Evan Fournier: Notches impressive shooting day

Fournier put up 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and collected three rebounds along with six assists across 34 minutes Friday against the Bulls.

Fournier saw his offense take a hit in his previous contest, finishing the game with 12 points over 25 minutes, but he found his shooting touch in a 90-80 loss to Chicago. He's posted double-digit point totals in each of his last four matchups and he's also dished out 3.7 helpers across that brief span. Fournier will be a candidate for another solid outing Sunday against the Heat.