Magic's Evan Fournier: Notches impressive shooting day
Fournier put up 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and collected three rebounds along with six assists across 34 minutes Friday against the Bulls.
Fournier saw his offense take a hit in his previous contest, finishing the game with 12 points over 25 minutes, but he found his shooting touch in a 90-80 loss to Chicago. He's posted double-digit point totals in each of his last four matchups and he's also dished out 3.7 helpers across that brief span. Fournier will be a candidate for another solid outing Sunday against the Heat.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...