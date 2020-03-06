Magic's Evan Fournier: Officially out Friday
Fournier (elbow) was ruled out for Friday's game at Minnesota, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Fournier was considered doubtful, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up for the road matchup. Wes Iwundu will enter the starting lineup in his place.
