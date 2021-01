Fournier (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fournier was unable to practice Sunday and the team has officially listed him as questionable ahead of Monday's contest. Fournier is averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.4 steals per game through five contests so far this year.