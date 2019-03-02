Magic's Evan Fournier: On track to play Saturday

Fournier (illness) is feeling better and on pace to suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fournier missed Friday's practice, but still traveled with the team to Indiana. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he suits up. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.

