Magic's Evan Fournier: Out again Saturday
Fournier (knee) will remain out Saturday against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
As expected, Fournier will remain out for the second straight game while dealing with a sprained left MCL. While the wing avoided structural damage, it's certainly possible that he'll miss a handful of games, as the Magic play Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of next week. With Terrence Ross and Aaron Gordon also out, expect Jonathan Isaac to make another start, with Wesley Iwundu in line for increased time off the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: MRI reveals sprained MCL, out Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Friday vs. Kings•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Sprains knee, won't return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Tough shooting night Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points in 35 minutes•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 16 in Saturday's loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...