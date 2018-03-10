Magic's Evan Fournier: Out again Saturday

Fournier (knee) will remain out Saturday against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

As expected, Fournier will remain out for the second straight game while dealing with a sprained left MCL. While the wing avoided structural damage, it's certainly possible that he'll miss a handful of games, as the Magic play Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of next week. With Terrence Ross and Aaron Gordon also out, expect Jonathan Isaac to make another start, with Wesley Iwundu in line for increased time off the bench.