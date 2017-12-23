Magic's Evan Fournier: Out again Saturday

Fournier (ankle) will not play during Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

As expected, Fournier will miss his eighth straight game Saturday. In his stead, Jonathon Simmons will draw the start at shooting guard, while Shelvin Mack is a strong candidate to see increased run off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories