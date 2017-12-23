Magic's Evan Fournier: Out again Saturday
Fournier (ankle) will not play during Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
As expected, Fournier will miss his eighth straight game Saturday. In his stead, Jonathon Simmons will draw the start at shooting guard, while Shelvin Mack is a strong candidate to see increased run off the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Ruled out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Still limited at practice•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...