Magic's Evan Fournier: Out again Tuesday vs. Heat
Fournier (ankle) will sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier has already missed eight consecutive games with a sprained right ankle, but appears to be nearing a return after taking part in portions of Tuesday's morning shootaround. He'll have another two days off until Thursday's tilt with the Pistons, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest as well. With Fournier remaining sidelined, the likes of Jonathon Simmons, Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja should fill in with more minutes on the wing.
