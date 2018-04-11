Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for season finale

Fournier (knee) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Fournier will miss a 17th straight game due to a sprained MCL, which will also end his season. That said, he's expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp. He'll finish his sixth season averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.2 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories