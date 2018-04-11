Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for season finale
Fournier (knee) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Fournier will miss a 17th straight game due to a sprained MCL, which will also end his season. That said, he's expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp. He'll finish his sixth season averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.2 minutes.
