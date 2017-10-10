Play

Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for Tuesday's exhibition

Fournier (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier continues to deal with a sore ankle, so there's no reason for the Magic to push him through it during a preseason contest. He'll miss his second straight game and with Terrence Ross (hamstring) also out, the Magic are expected to start Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja on the wing.

