Magic's Evan Fournier: Out for Tuesday's exhibition
Fournier (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier continues to deal with a sore ankle, so there's no reason for the Magic to push him through it during a preseason contest. He'll miss his second straight game and with Terrence Ross (hamstring) also out, the Magic are expected to start Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja on the wing.
