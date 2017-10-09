Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Monday with sore ankle
Fournier is dealing with sore ankle and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The fact that it's just being listed as soreness likely means it's nothing overly serious, though it will still be a situation to monitor over the next few days. The Magic play on the second night of a back-to-back set on Tuesday against the Spurs, so while Fournier can be considered questionable for that contest as well, it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Productive beginning to preseason Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 23 in Saturday's return•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Will play Saturday vs. Pacers•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Thursday with sore wrist•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 20 again in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...