Magic's Evan Fournier: Out Monday with sore ankle

Fournier is dealing with sore ankle and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The fact that it's just being listed as soreness likely means it's nothing overly serious, though it will still be a situation to monitor over the next few days. The Magic play on the second night of a back-to-back set on Tuesday against the Spurs, so while Fournier can be considered questionable for that contest as well, it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out.