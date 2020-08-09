Fournier (illness) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Pressreports.

Although Fournier has a non-Covid-19 illness, the illness is serious enough that he will be forced to miss at least one game. With the 27-year-old out on Sunday, expect Terrence Ross to be the primary beneficiary of the minutes vacated by the French guard. Fournier's first opportunity to return to the court will come on Tuesday against the Nets.