Fournier totaled 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes of Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Heat.

Fournier hit a three-pointer to give the Magic the lead in the fourth quarter and converted a three-point play with under a minute remaining to help ice the win. The 28-year-old's nine points in the final period contributed to his leading the team in scoring on the evening. He'll look to keep it going Saturday at Washington.