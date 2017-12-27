Magic's Evan Fournier: Plays 29 minutes in return
Fournier finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 107-89 loss to Miami.
Fournier was originally ruled out for Tuesday's game but surprisingly took his place in the starting lineup. After missing eight straight games with an ankle injury, he looked relatively pain-free in 29 minutes of court-time. It is going to take him a couple of games to get back into playing shape, but owners should feel free to activate him as he is going to see plenty of the ball with Nikola Vucevic (hand) set to miss extended time and Aaron Gordon (calf) still without a firm return date.
