Magic's Evan Fournier: Plays well again in victory

Fournier posted 25 points (10-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 114-87 victory over the Spurs.

Fournier started this game hot and never cooled down. He had his way with the Spurs normally robust defense, scoring from both inside and outside. His stellar play of late has helped the Magic to a record of 4-1, keeping them on top of the Eastern Conference. While this will likely change, it is a promising sign for a team that has had its struggles over the past few seasons.