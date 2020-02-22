Magic's Evan Fournier: Pops for team-high 28 in loss
Fournier scored a team-high 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Mavericks.
While he didn't add much outside of his scoring, Fournier was able to focus on his shot on a night when Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon combined for 16 assists. Fournier didn't lose any momentum over the All-Star break, and he's averaging 19.3 points, 3.6 threes, 2.6 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals through eight games in February.
