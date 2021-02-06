Fournier went for 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes Friday in the Magic's 123-119 victory over the Bulls.

Fournier did most of his damage on the backend of the second quarter, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the final five minutes of the period. He also managed to put up consecutive 20-point games for the first time since doing in in three straight games from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24. Fournier will look to continue his streak when the Magic take on the Bulls again Saturday night.