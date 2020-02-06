Magic's Evan Fournier: Posts team-high 26 points
Fournier amassed 26 points (8-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Celtics.
Fournier was a bright spot for the Magic in their sixth loss in their last seven games, shooting a solid 53 precent from the field. This is an improvement for the small forward with him only hitting 35 percent of his shots in his previous four games. Fournier's success should continue Thursday night when the Magic face off against a weak Knicks' defense.
