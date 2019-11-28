Magic's Evan Fournier: Pours in 30 in rare road win

Fournier scored a season-high 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Cavaliers.

With Nik Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both still sidelined with ankle injuries, Fournier stepped up to lead Orlando to its first road win of the season. The 27-year-old guard has been on a roll, scoring at least 20 points in six of his last eight games and averaging 22.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.4 steals over that stretch.