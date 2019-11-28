Magic's Evan Fournier: Pours in 30 in rare road win
Fournier scored a season-high 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Cavaliers.
With Nik Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both still sidelined with ankle injuries, Fournier stepped up to lead Orlando to its first road win of the season. The 27-year-old guard has been on a roll, scoring at least 20 points in six of his last eight games and averaging 22.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.4 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 points in 37 minutes•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Ties season-high mark in points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 21 in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 in win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 26 points Friday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Clears 20 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.