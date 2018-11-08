Magic's Evan Fournier: Pours in game-high 27 in loss to Pistons

Fournier scored 27 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Pistons.

It's just the second time this season Fournier has scored 20 or more points, but he has been making a big impression on the defensive end -- he's grabbed three steals in four straight games. The 26-year-old has never averaged more than 1.2 steals a game in his career, however, so his current hot streak in that category may not last much longer.