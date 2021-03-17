Fournier (groin) went through practice Wednesday but remains questionable to play in Thursday's game against New York, Orlando Magic Daily reports.

Both Fournier and Aaron Gordon (ankle) have been able to practice each of the last two days, but coach Steve Clifford indicated that both wings are questionable for Thursday's game. A strained left groin has kept Fournier out of the Magic's last four games, forcing Clifford to adjust his rotation and lean more heavily on Dwayne Bacon and Chuma Okeke. Prior to the injury, Fournier averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last seven games.