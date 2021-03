Fournier (groin) is probable for Friday's contest against the Nets.

Following a four-game absence due to a groin injury, Fournier returned to the lineup during Thursday's loss to the Knicks, and he posted 23 points, four assists, two steals, one block and one rebound in 34 minutes. He's dealing with some residual pain, but he should be good to go for the second half of the back-to-back set.